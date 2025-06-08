OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,432,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $59.85 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

