SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

