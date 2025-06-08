Graham (GHM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.85. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.