GGM Financials LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GGM Financials LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.04. The firm has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

