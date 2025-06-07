First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.8% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

