Foster Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock valued at $32,036,638. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

