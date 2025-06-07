Joule Financial LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

