Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.