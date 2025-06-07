Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.88. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

