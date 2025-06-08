Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $444.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.14. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $322.78 and a 52-week high of $474.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. KeyCorp began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

