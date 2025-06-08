Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 11th (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 11th. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Price Performance

Shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRDBU. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $10,070,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $7,314,000.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

