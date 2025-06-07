Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

