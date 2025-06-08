Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9%
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.