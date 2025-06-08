Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9%

BAYRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

