Pines Wealth Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $166.81 and a 12-month high of $270.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.