PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

