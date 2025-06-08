Digital Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DAAQU)

Digital Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DAAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 9th. Digital Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Digital Asset Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Asset Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Digital Asset Acquisition Stock Up 0.5%

About Digital Asset Acquisition

DAAQU stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Digital Asset Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

(Get Free Report)

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

