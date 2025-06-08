Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Purchases £150.24 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($203.25).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 623.50 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 584.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 576.32. Land Securities Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.20 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 682 ($9.23).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 557 ($7.54) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

