Roger Yates Buys 10,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £74,700 ($101,055.19).
The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 2.4%
The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 762 ($10.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,068.36 ($14.45). The stock has a market cap of £217.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.
About The Biotech Growth Trust
