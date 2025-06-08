Roger Yates Buys 10,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £74,700 ($101,055.19).

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 2.4%

The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 762 ($10.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,068.36 ($14.45). The stock has a market cap of £217.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Get The Biotech Growth Trust alerts:

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.