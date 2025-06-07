Godsey & Gibb Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

