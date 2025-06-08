Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 871 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

