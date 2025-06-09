Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $205.10 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

