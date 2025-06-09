Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

