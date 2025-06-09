Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Increased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,473,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $67,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

