Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $393.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.53.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

