Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 2,982 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 15.2% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $64.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.