Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

