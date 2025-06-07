Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VERB

Verb Technology Price Performance

Verb Technology stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 5,002.98% and a negative return on equity of 88.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Verb Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.