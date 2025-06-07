Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNLX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genelux currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.49. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genelux will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genelux by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genelux by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Genelux by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

