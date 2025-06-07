Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $20.90 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,606.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,365 shares of company stock worth $5,410,300. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,244,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,639,000 after buying an additional 237,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after buying an additional 386,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 193,563 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 454,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

