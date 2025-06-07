Digital Asset Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAAQU) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Asset Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAAQU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Digital Asset Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DAAQU stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Digital Asset Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Digital Asset Acquisition Company Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

