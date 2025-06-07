Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
