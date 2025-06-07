Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

