Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,574,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,889,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 740,499 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

