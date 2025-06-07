Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.13. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 50,635 shares trading hands.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Redeia Corporación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
