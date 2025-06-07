GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.16 and traded as low as C$31.42. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$32.03, with a volume of 9,338 shares.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.00. The stock has a market cap of C$763.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.07, for a total transaction of C$155,350.00. 12.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

