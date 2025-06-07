Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.02 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

