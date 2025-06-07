Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 420 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.