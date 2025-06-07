Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lessened by Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.0% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,003,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

