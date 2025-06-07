T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Sold by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.