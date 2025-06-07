BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 4.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $990.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $752.30 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $925.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $973.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

