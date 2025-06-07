Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $20,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 227,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,272.97. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $18,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $21,140.00.

Five9 Stock Up 2.1%

FIVN stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 353,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Five9 by 292.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 266,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 6.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 127,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

