Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 29.2% – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 29.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 1,504,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 398,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -156.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

