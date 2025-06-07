Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 160 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 262,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.8%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.94.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

