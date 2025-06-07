Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

LMT opened at $481.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.