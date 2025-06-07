Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

