Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 95,141.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after buying an additional 580,967 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 114,444.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after buying an additional 342,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $808.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.32. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

