Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,573,000 after buying an additional 422,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $104.92 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.