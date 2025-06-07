Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $46,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

