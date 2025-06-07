Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $753.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $694.72 and a 200-day moving average of $710.91. The company has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

