Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

