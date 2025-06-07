Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.6%

AMAT stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.